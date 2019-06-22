Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Griffin. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Memorial service 4:00 PM The First Baptist Church of Goose Creek 141 St. James Ave Goose Creek , SC View Map Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM at her residence Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Griffin Goose Creek - Joyce Skipper Griffin passed away quietly in her home in Goose Creek, South Carolina on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the young age of 74. She is survived by her son, Kirk Hawkins, her husband, Clyde W. Griffin, as well as her brother and sister, Frederick Skipper and Marie Baker. She was dearly loved and will be missed immensely. Joyce was born in Mullins, SC to Charlie M. Skipper and Blanche May Sarvis. She spent her adult life living in and around Charleston, SC. She became an adoring, single mother at age 22. Although from humble beginnings, she provided for her and her son through her tireless work ethic and enterprising nature. She was a hairdresser and eventually a small business owner of Jeanie's Beauty Salon for over 20 years. She was an avid water skier, performed in waterskiing shows into her early 30's, and even taught her son to ski at age five. She was a stylish dresser, great cook, kept an immaculate house, and loved to garden. She was the life of the party, and her house was where the neighborhood kids and parents hung out most. She was a warm, fun, magnetic character. Later in life, she married Clyde W. Griffin, Commander USN (Ret) in 1989, and the two were in love for the rest of her life. They were married 30 years in April 2019. Although Joyce never finished high school, she was a smart, driven, principled woman who dedicated her life to her #1 mission - raising her son. She was a proud mother who watched her son graduate from Clemson in Mechanical Engineering, Stanford Business School, and become an officer and pilot in the USAF. Joyce was not only a stunningly beautiful woman, a proud mother, a loving wife, a dedicated family member, and loyal friend, she was a true inspiration to those who knew her. She was a special lady with a powerful will, fierce independence, courageous spirit, and enormous heart. The memorial service will be open to the public and held on Tuesday, June 25th, at 4pm at The First Baptist Church of Goose Creek, 141 St. James Ave, Goose Creek, SC. After the memorial service, a Celebration of Life Reception will be held at her residence from 5:30 to 7pm for family and friends. Flowers may be sent to the Church, or even better, a donation may be made to the Charleston Animal Society at





