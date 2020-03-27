|
Joyce Hill Lebanon, SC - Joyce Dantzler Hill, 85, wife of Mack Glenn Hill, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence in the Lebanon community. Joyce was born October 10, 1934 in Charleston, a daughter of Hubert Lee Dantzler, Sr. and Althea Harley Dantzler. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She grew up in Providence, SC, where she enjoyed many activities such as dancing and taking trips to Folly Beach with her friends and family. She was an active member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church and the Lebanon Ladies Aide for over 45 years. She found great joy in cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and doing puzzles. She also loved volunteering for numerous church activities and events to support her community and the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Dept. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons- Glenn S. Hill and his wife, Kathy, of Lebanon; Darrell L. Hill and his wife, Kay, of Lebanon; a daughter Carolyn Hill Mullinax and her husband, Michael, also of Lebanon; three brothers Melvin Dantzler and his wife, Lib, of Eutawville; Alfred Dantzler and his late wife Dianne, of Providence, SC; Leon Dantzler and his wife, Jamie, of Providence; seven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by a brother-Hubert Lee "Sonny" Dantzler, Jr. and a sister-Genevieve Carpenter. Due the current COVID-19 rules of social distancing, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service in Rudd Branch Cemetery, Lebanon, SC, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to Lebanon Ladies Aide attention Rhoda Welch 1222 Whitehouse rd, Summerville, SC 29486; Rudd Branch Cemetery attention Mack Welch 1222 Whitehouse rd, Summerville, SC 29486; or The Epworth Children's Home 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 28, 2020