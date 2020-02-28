Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church
2014 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church
2014 Bees Ferry Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Margaret Stewart Rea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Margaret Stewart Rea Obituary
Joyce Margaret Stewart Rea Charleston - A Memorial Service for Joyce Margaret Stewart Rea will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church, 2014 Bees Ferry Road at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church Building Fund, 2014 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -