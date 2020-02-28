|
Joyce Margaret Stewart Rea Charleston - A Memorial Service for Joyce Margaret Stewart Rea will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church, 2014 Bees Ferry Road at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church Building Fund, 2014 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020