Joyce Owens Summerville - Joyce H. Owens, 92, of Summerville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1926 in Kingsland, GA to the late Joseph and Dora Hagan. She retired from Civil Service after working more than 30 years at the Charleston Air Force Base as a Medical Secretary for the Hospital Commander. Joyce was known for being a compassionate, generous person and was a wonderful, loving mother to her family. She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline (Joseph) Cuthrell, of Summerville, a son, Steve (Betsy) Owens, of Summerton, two grandchildren, Jake (Jill) Owens, of Summerton, and Jodi Cuthrell, of Summerville, two great-grandchildren, Jack and Abby Owens, and two sisters, Norma Pescaro and Mary Wood. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Owens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Inurnment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Rev. Fred Astin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Old Fort Baptist Church, Young at Heart group, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019