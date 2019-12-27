|
Joyce Veronee Summerville - Joyce Veronee of Summerville died on December 26, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of Richard G. Veronee, Sr., and was the daughter of Allen and Lillian Hilton of Ladson, South Carolina. The relatives and friends of Ms. Joyce Veronee are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until the time of service on Monday. Joy enjoyed sewing, carpentry, and music. She was an accomplished seamstress and kept her children in beautiful clothes, even making winter coats for them when they were small. She did upholstery and slipcovers, and made ladies' dresses, suits and the occasional wedding dress. As a child she learned to play the violin, guitar, and piano. Later she learned the mandolin, the accordion and the harmonica. The violin was her favorite, and she enjoyed playing with cousins and siblings in a group they called, "The Seldom Right Band." Her favorite hymns to play were "Amazing Grace," "What a Friend," and "The Old Rugged Cross." Her most favorite hymn was "In the Garden," also her father's favorite hymn. She learned the piano "by ear" from listening in church, and her father would summon young Joy to play "In the Garden" on the piano as he and his brothers and sister sang together on Sunday afternoons. She learned carpentry as a child as she worked alongside her father, and she enjoyed drawing house plans and fixing things, earning the nickname "Grandma Ralph," after a TV character. She also loved to watch birds, her favorite being the humming bird. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers of all types and colors, and she loved to wear bright colors to contrast with her white hair. Joy grew up as a member of Stallsville Methodist Church, which her father, grandfather and great-grandfather helped to build. More recently she has enjoyed the loving church family at Coastal Shores Baptist Church. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Hilton Davis of Wando, S. C. and Adelle Hilton Kratt of Minnesota and five children, Patricia Wells of Summerville, S.C., Janice Clontz of Concord, N.C., Jill Bolin of Beaufort, S.C., Pamela McCorvey of Colquitt, G.A., and Edward K. Veronee of Summerville, S.C. Her seven children gave her 22 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Hyp, her son, Richard G. Veronee, Jr.; her sisters Margaret Hilton Rhodes, and Lois Hilton Drawdy, brothers, Allen L. Hilton, Jr. and Herbert R. Hilton. Joy was a faithful wife and a loving mother and grandmother. The desire of her heart was to die peacefully in her sleep, as her Daddy had done years before, and she did just that on the day after her 95th Christmas. We love you Momma! Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. parksfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 28, 2019