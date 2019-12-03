Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of James Island
1110 Camp Road
James Island, SC
Joyce Washington Obituary
Joyce Washington James Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Joyce Washington are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Island Memorial Gardens, John's Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Washington's loving memories will be forever cherished by her daughters, Kewana and Sharonda Grant; beloved mother, Viola Washington; siblings, Dea. Arnold (Louise)Washington, Vivian Washington, Eddie Washington and Alvin (Janie) Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
