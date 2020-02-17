|
Joyce "Marie" Williams Goose Creek - Joyce "Marie" Williams, 83, of Goose Creek, SC, wife of the late Boyce Greg Williams and the late Roy Franklin Rodgers passed Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Marie was born on March 11, 1936 in Tuscaloosa, AL to the late Robert Lee Shirley and Lilly A. Bigham Shirley. Marie is survived by daughter, Tina M. Willis; son, Terry Lee Rodgers; 20 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Davis Shirley (Phyllis) and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husbands and parents, Marie was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 4 sisters. The family invites guests to visit on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. The funeral service will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The family request that no flowers be given. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020