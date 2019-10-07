Joye Byers N. Charleston - Joye Drews Byers, 87, wife to Bobby Mathews Byers, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The relatives and friends of Joye D. Byers are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville. The family will receive guests in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Joye was born on March 10, 1932, in Charleston. A daughter to the late Marion and Athalie Drews. She graduated from Ashley Hall in 1950 and attended Newberry College. Joye was baptized and confirmed in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Charleston and was a charter member of Holy Comforter Lutheran Church in West Ashley, a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in James Island, and a current member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Summerville. She enjoyed reading, playing Bridge, and being active within her church. Joye also enjoyed square dancing with her husband and many friends. She loved traveling and camping with her husband. Her first trip was a cross country trip. Joye is survived by her husband of 67 years; three daughters, Lucile "Lucy" Byers Duncan, Bobbie Byers Sutton (Bobby), and Sally Byers Dominick (Wayde); brother, Dr. Marion H. Drews, Jr.; and sister, Gail Drews Grant. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Garret Davies Duncan IV, Bradley Cord Duncan, Mathew Webb Sutton, Aubree Joye Sutton, Jordan Cody Dominick, Timothy Wayde Dominick, and Caroline Anne Dominick; six great-grandchildren and three nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and one grandson, John Drews Sutton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019