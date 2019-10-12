|
|
Joye Byers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Joye D. Byers are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville. The family will receive guests in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. ARRANGEMENTS BY TRI-COUNTY CREMATION CENTER. (843) 821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019