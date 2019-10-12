Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC 29484
843-821-4888
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
206 Central Avenue
Summerville, SC
View Map
Joye Byers


1932 - 2019
Joye Byers Obituary
Joye Byers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Joye D. Byers are invited to attend her Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville. The family will receive guests in the Fellowship Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. ARRANGEMENTS BY TRI-COUNTY CREMATION CENTER. (843) 821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019
