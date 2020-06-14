Juanita Ackerman Summerville - Juanita Blair Wilhoit Ackerman, 93, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Robert E. Ackerman, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside Services will be Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020 at 1 o'clock in Carolina Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Juanita was born February 19, 1927 in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of the late Frank Peck Blair and Velma Hope Blair. She was a Real Estate Broker and Agency Owner. She was a very active member of BPW for many years, Eastern Star, and Bethany United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, and enjoying her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Gene Wilhoit and wife Jackie of Hilton Head, SC; daughter, Tricia Wilhoit Lueken of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a son, Kenny Wilhoit; daughter, Linda Wilhoit Rouvet; grandson, Rand Rouvet; and step-daughter, Betty Gene Ackerman. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.