Juanita Brown Miller
Juanita Brown Miller Charleston - Juanita Brown Miller, 95, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 12, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Juanita was born April 6, 1925, in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Barnie W. Brown and Corea Oats Brown. She was the owner of Country Creations in Summerville, SC. She is survived by two daughters, Donna M. Gannon of Birmingham, AL, and Susan Weeks of Charleston, SC; three sons: Jesse A. Miller, Jr. of Edisto Island, SC, Mark A. Miller of Edisto Island, SC, and Thomas H. Miller of Ladson, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jesse A. Miller. Memorials may be made to Deer Park Baptist Church, 8875 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

