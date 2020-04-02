|
Juanita Frasier-Butler Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Juanita Frasier-Butler are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Frasier-Butler is survived by her children, Patrice Brown (John), Jessicah (Charles), Richard Frasier and Brandy (Leon); stepdaughter, Twanna Gadsden (Frank); honorary daughter, Jamiyah Frasier; 21 grandchildren; uncle, David Frasier, Jr.; aunts, Earnestine F. Ross and Louise F. Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020