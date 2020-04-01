|
|
Juanita Ginn Schutt Charleston - Juanita Ginn Schutt, 98, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Clayton D. Schutt, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to current circumstances, the family will hold a small private graveside service Friday, April 3, 2020 at Varnville Cemetery in Varnville, SC. The family plans to hold a church memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Juanita was born December 1, 1921 in Varnville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Joseph Wheeler Ginn and Bernice Mixson Ginn. She was a retired Charleston County School District teacher. She graduated from Winthrop college in 1943 with a degree in Business and a minor in music. She was a dedicated teacher who taught 2 years in Hampton county and 29 years at St. Andrews Elementary in Charleston and was beloved by all of her students. She was a longtime active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church where she held several offices, taught Sunday School and enriched the lives of many people. She was devoted to her husband, family and home and her kind and loving spirit was a blessing to all who knew her. She is survived by her two daughters, Alicia Schutt and Annette S. Bass (Bill) all of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren, Eric Bass (Kellie), Julianne Moore (Joe), Lauren Bass (Steve), Dora Bullock (Danny), Jeanette Schutt and Stephen Schutt (Candace); four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, The Reverend C. Dubois Schutt. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Roper St. Francis Hospice, Charleston Area Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels, The March of Dimes and John Wesley UMC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020