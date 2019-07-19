In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mother MRS. JUANITA H. FLUDD (NITA) July 20, 2010 I wonder what was going on in your mind, leading up to the day when you went home to be with the Lord, that you would leave your children behind. You took the Master hand and went with ease, knowing your children will be fine, lessons learned and what was instilled in us your children from their dear Mother, we would be just fine each and every day Nita you are here with your children, so thank you for all you did and still doing for your children from Heaven. Love and truly missed Quetta, Carla, Georgannia, Cornelius, Sisters, Brother, Grands Ashley, Josh, Aliyah, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 20, 2019