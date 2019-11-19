Juanita Jones CHARLESTON - Juanita Jones, 57, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 446 Meeting Street , Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Dr, North Charleston, SC 29405. Visitation will be held this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her children: Riso Shirley Jones, Kimberly Jones, Crystal Anne Jones and Ricardo Jones; 35 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren; siblings: John Allen Jones, Octavia Brown, Aarron Jenkins and Peggy Mitchum;special friend, Eddie Davis and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents,Mr. John Jones and Mrs. Juanita Jones; paternal grandmother, Bessie Richardson. Family and friends may visit at 2612 Madden Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019