|
|
Juanita Mills Macedonia. SC - Juanita Hood Mills, 83, of Macedonia, SC, a retired Associate Probate Judge with the Berkeley County Probate Court, died Monday Morning, December 9, 2019, in a North Charleston hospital. Her funeral will be 2:00 PM Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019, in the Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment, will follow in the Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening. Mrs. Mills was born April 11, 1936, in Macedonia, SC, a daughter of Herbert Hood and Lydia Gatlin Hood. She was a graduate of Macedonia High School and a member of the Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a member of the senior citizen's group and where she began the Oak Grove Junior Choir. Mrs. Mills was the co-founder and secretary of the Macedonia Community Action Project, and she was a former substitute teacher for the Berkeley County Department of Education. She was very much involved with her community, her church, and her children. She never met a stranger. Mrs. Mills enjoyed traveling, shopping, shoes, purses, and "bling". She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all of her heart. Surviving are her husband, L. Marion Mills; two daughters, Denise M. Ramirez of Oklahoma City, OK, and Lisa M. Varner and her husband, Don, of Cullman, AL; two sons, Gaither Mills and his wife, Renee, of Cullman, AL, and Vince Mills and his wife, Jeannie, of Charleston; a sister, Loris Crawford of Macedonia; a half sister, Alice Kinlaw of Summerville; three half brothers, Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019