Juanita Moorer


1948 - 2019
Juanita Moorer Obituary
Juanita Moorer Ridgeville, SC - Juanita Moorer, 71, of Ridgeville, wife of Olin D. Moorer, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Juanita was born on August 24, 1948 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Eusebio and Maria Gallardo. She graduated with honors from Berkeley High School, class of 1966. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, sewing, and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed taking care of her family. Survivors in addition to her husband Olin of 47 years are: two daughters: Katherine Daniel (Charles) of Hurricane Mills, TN and Mandy Proveaux (Ben) of Ridgeville, SC; several grandchildren; and several great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by son, Michael Moorer; and three brothers: Vincent Gallardo, George Gallardo, and Lionel Gallardo. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
