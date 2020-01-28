|
Juanita Richardson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Juanita Richardson are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children, Dennia Taylor (Jesse), Johnnie Richardson, Jr. (Layvay), Ricky D. Richardson, Craig A. Richardson, Clarence S. Richardson (Lisa) and Nathaniel U. Richardson; 28 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020