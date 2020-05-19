Juanita Robinson
Juanita Robinson Augusta, GA - Mrs. Juanita Memminger Robinson, 86, entered into eternal rest May 16, 2020 in Augusta, GA. She is formerly of Charleston and the beloved mother of Arthur (Krystal) Memminger, Gail (Dexter) Simmons, Jerry Robinson, Sr., Timothy (Ivena) Robinson, Sr. And Roberta (Charles) Jenkins; sister of Mrs. Christine M. Brown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
