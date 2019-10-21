Juanita Simmons N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Juanita Linda Simmons and those of her mother, Arretta Fuller Baxter; those of her children, Keith Watson and Juanita Simmons Scott; and those of her siblings, Anthony Baxter, Lanell Baxter Gathers, Alterea Baxter Gaillard (Clinton), Angela Baxter Washington (David), Kevin Baxter and Marietta Baxter Campbell (Rodney) are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11:00AM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4600 Apian Way, N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. Mrs. Simmons will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019