Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
10 Cunnington Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
Juanita Tuten


1926 - 2019
Juanita Tuten Obituary
Juanita Tuten Summerville - Juanita Proctor Tuten, 92, Summerville, widow of Carl Tuten, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019. The visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 in Parks Funeral Home from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. The graveside funeral service will be held on Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue, Charleston SC 29405, at 2 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston SC 29401. Nita was born on October 14, 1926 in Charleston SC, a daughter of the late Albert D. Proctor and Beatrice Duggan Proctor. Nita worked at the Cigar Factory, Sears, and she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church of Christ. Nita loved attending church and served as a deaconess. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She was an amazing friend who always lent a helping hand. Nita is survived by her sons, Wayne Tuten (June) and Michael Tuten (Shirley); son-in-law Robert Pigott; sisters Gloria Steigler and Patricia Wood (Ron); granddaughters Lesa Maree Pigott, Jessica Cabiad, Heather Tuten, Laura Tuten, Brittany Tuten, Courtney Rankin (Jeff) and Kaitlin Tuten; great-grandchildren Brallen, Raiden and Elloree. She is predeceased by her husband Carl Tuten, Jr., daughter Carol Pigott, sister Alma "Jackie" Veno, and brother Franklin Proctor. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street Summerville SC 29483 Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019
