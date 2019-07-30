Jude Tillman Adel, GA - Master James Jude Tillman, affectionately known as Jude, passed away on July 29, 2019 at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta surrounded by his family. Jude was one year old and was born in Macon, Georgia on March 6, 2018. He loved balloons and his smile brightened the day of everyone he met. Jude attended First Baptist Church of Adel and was a resident of Adel his entire life. Jude is survived by his parents, Jason and Liza Tillman of Adel; paternal grandparents, Cindy Tillman Plymel and David Plymel of Adel; maternal grandparents, Jim and Beth Hendrix of Hahira, Georgia; maternal great-grandparents, Bill and Ann LeFevre of Hahira; aunts and uncles: Amanda and Patrick Ramshead of Adel, Paige and Greg Mitts of Quincy, Illinois; and his first cousin, P.J. Ramshead. Numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins also survive. A Celebration of Life service for Jude will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Adel with Rev. Eric Gordon officiating and Mrs. Paige Mitts providing the eulogy. Because Jude lived a life of joy, it is requested that those in attendance wear joyful colors to reflect the bright light that he has brought into the world. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home South, 1804 S. Hutchinson Ave. in Adel. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in honor of Jude to Kids at Heart through Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (give.choa.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. -Boone Funeral Home of Adel, GA has been entrusted with all arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019