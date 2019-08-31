Judith Alvord Littlepage Sawyer Charleston - Judith Alvord Littlepage Sawyer, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Warren Allen Sawyer entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 31, 2019. Services will be held later in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, with burial following in the churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Judith was born September 4, 1937 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late James Hemenway Littlepage and Gertrude Sherman Littlepage. She was a conference planner with the College of Charleston, and a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Louise Sawyer of Baltimore, MD; her son, Angus Caldwell Sawyer of Savannah, GA; her sister, Cecelia Fairchild Littlepage of Berkeley, CA; and her grandchildren, Thaddeus Warren Sawyer and Ila Grace Sawyer. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019