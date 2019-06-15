Judith B. Biggie Mt. Pleasant - Judith B. Biggie, 75, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William H Biggie, died Friday, June 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life service in St. Michael's Church at 7 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401 with interment to follow in the churchyard will be announced. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Judith was born March 7, 1944 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, daughter of the late James Alfred Bates and the late Dorothy Mae Chickering Bates. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill, two daughters, Coby Lynn Powers of Hellertown, PA, and Allison Kirk of Mount Pleasant, SC; brother, Calvin Bates of Christiana, PA; four grandchildren, Patrick James Powers of Revere, MA, Ellen Grace Powers Van Blarcom of Elizabethtown, PA, Tanner William Kirk of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Delaney Suzanne Kirk of Mount Pleasant, SC. Judith began her career as a lyricist, composer, recording artist and performer. Her life changed when she met and married Bill. While raising two children, they began their journey growing together in Christ and as a team, serving him in various local outreach missions including Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House Charities and ministries within the church as deacons and elders. They taught Sunday School for children and teens and served in youth ministry leadership. Moving into adult education, they facilitated Disciple Bible Study and Spiritual Gifts Workshops, and were involved in the Alpha program. As founder of the Kerygma Klown Ministry (appearing as Bubbles the Clown), Judith wrote programs, music and sermons for children and adult workshop events and retreats, and planned and implemented clown ministry workshops. Her writings influenced her desire to put many of her already-written biblical themes for children, to poetry. She said, "There's just something about poetry that holds the interest and attention of children and may I add adults also! God's inspiration through the Holy Spirit gave me the tools to begin and complete this collection of poetry and it would not have been written, If It Wasn't for God..." Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary