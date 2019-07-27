Judith Bates Biggie Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Judith B. Biggie are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service in St. Michael's Church at 71 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401 with interment to follow in the churchyard on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019