Judith Hall Garris
1940 - 2020
Judith Hall Garris Charleston - Judith Hall Garris, 80, of Apex, North Carolina, formerly of Charleston and wife of Grady L. Garris, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Judith was born July 5, 1940 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Edgar Hall and Maude Jordan Hall. She was the retired Director of Volunteer Services with MUSC. Judith is survived by her husband, Grady of Apex, NC; nieces; and nephews. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
