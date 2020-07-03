Judith Hand MT. PLEASANT - Judy Hand passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, due to complications from breast cancer. She was 83 years old. Judy had a remarkable life. She was born and raised in San Diego, California. Judy was an enthusiastic Camp Fire Girl, ran track in high school and, after graduation, worked as a weather girl at San Diego's NBC station. She was an accomplished softball pitcher in the All-American Girls Professional League. Being an Air Force wife, Judy traveled to Madrid, Spain, Brownsville, TX, Tacoma, WA, Oklahoma City, OK, San Bernardino, CA, and Charleston, SC. She enjoyed cruises, and especially loved a trip to Jamaica with her brother's family. She often held leadership roles in the Air Force Base Officers Wives Club and Chapel at several Air Force bases. Judy helped her 2 sons with baseball, football, Boy Scouts, and school, and was constantly volunteering with organizations as a leader. She loved all sports, especially football (a devoted Panthers and Gamecocks fan). Having a bright Green Thumb, she could coax anything to grow and found a strong connection between creating a beautiful garden and her relationship with God and Mother Nature. She was a passionate cook. Over the years, it was amazing the food she could prepare. Judy created a healthy-meals catering business later in life, cooking and delivering meals to her customers. It was a great extension of her cooking passion, which she also shared with her sons and granddaughters. Judy was a Breast Cancer survivor. She successfully fought back the disease for 2 years before it finally ended her life. She was an adamant supporter of researching new treatments and technology to benefit medicine. Judy had many treasured friends around the world and the US, and most recently from Sandpiper Village, Seacoast Church and the Charleston community. She was loved, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Judy is survived by her brother, Ken (Lori), her sons, Scott (Tammy) and Barry (Lisa), three grandchildren, Jamee, Somer and Sarah, and three great-grandchildren, Louis, Sasha and Cole. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research or the Breast Cancer Alliance. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
