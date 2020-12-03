Judith Hastings Charleston - Judith "Judy" Ann Comar Hastings, of Charleston, SC, passed away on December 1, 2020. Judy was born on June 19, 1952 to parents, Dot and Willie Comar. Judy was the loving spouse of David A Hastings for 26 years. They were wed August 22, 1994. Judy was raised in Mt. Pleasant. She graduated from Bishop England High School and then went on to work at the Medical University of South Carolina, followed by employment at Trident Medical as a Lab Assistant. When an opening in Human Resources became available, she transferred to the position in the Human Resources Department. She attended Trident Technical College and worked her way to Human Resources Director. She then became the director of the Volunteer Department, the position from which she retired with a total of twenty years' service to the hospital. Judy obtained her assisted living housing management certificate and managed several assisted living facilities before moving on to Bishop Gadsden, where she was the marketing assistant for the Independent Living program. Judy remained at that position until she retired due to illness. She was predeceased by her father, William J. Comar and sister, Jane Mason. Judy is survived by her husband, David Hastings; mother, Dot Comar; three sisters: Kathy Bustos (Joe), Connie Clements (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant and Pat Johnson (Van) of Rockport, Texas; sister-in-law, Gail Lopez; and many nieces and nephews. Judy will be missed by many other close relatives and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. The service may be viewed online at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41950
. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
