Judith Kizer Jackson St. George, SC - Judith Kizer Jackson, 76, widow of George William "Billy" Jackson of St. George, entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. George United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Charlton, Shaun Jackson, Jeff Sweatman, Mark Westbury, Benny Westbury and Gary West. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Judy was born on November 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Sidney Carlisle and Amanda Spell Kizer. She was a graduate of St. George High School, Anderson College and was an Administrative Assistant with the St. George Water Department. She was a member of the St. George United Methodist Church. Surviving are her son, Sidney G. (Cindy) Jackson, St. George; grandchildren, Sara G. (Nicholas) Michnovicz, Summerville, William C. (Lindsey) Worrell, St. George; great-grandchildren, Brandon Michnovicz, Lincoln Michnovicz and Knox Worrell. Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, PO Box 506, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 21, 2019