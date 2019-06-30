Judith Miller Potter Charleston - Judith Miller Potter, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of James L. Potter entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 29, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Judy was born March 10, 1945 in Long Beach, California, daughter of the late Robert Harold Miller and Martha Bailey Miller. She was a graduate of St. Andrew's High School and a worthy advisor with International Order of Rainbow for Girls. Judith loved cooking, USC Gamecocks, her grandchildren and Jesus. She was a member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, James L Potter; two sons, Troy Potter and wife Tamra and Tim Potter and wife Tami; six grandchildren, Ryan Villanueva, Tristan Potter, Rowan Potter, Jake McKeown, Julia Potter, Reagan Potter and niece, Sharon Coyle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Wayne Miller. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 1, 2019