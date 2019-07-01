|
Judith Miller Potter Charleston- 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of James L. Potter entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 29, 2019. The Funeral Service for Judith Miller Potter will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted.
