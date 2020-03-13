|
Judith Peters Hampton, SC - Judith Allison Peters, 67, of Harriet Street in Hampton, died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020. Judith was born September 13, 1952, a daughter of the late John Robert Peters, Jr. and Ellen Barker Peters. Judy lived most of her adult life on Long Island, New York, after having spent her youth in Hampton, South Carolina. Judy was an outstanding student, finishing Wade Hampton High School in 1970. She was the 1969 Governor of Palmetto Girls State, was a starter on two conference championship basketball teams and was president of her Senior Class. She gave her formal senior piano recital in May 1970. Judy graduated from the University of South Carolina and moved to New York where she lived for forty-one years. While in New York, Judy first worked as a writer of jacket blurbs for Simon and Schuster Publishing Company. She earned a law degree from New York University School of Law after which she began a career in private practice and later as a City Attorney for Long Beach, New York. Judy then utilized her talents by teaching for the gifted program at Saint Albans School, Williston Park, New York. Her classes benefited from her wide range of expertise, participating in competition moot courts as well as musical theater. Judy returned to Charleston, South Carolina and Hampton, South Carolina six years ago. She was a lifelong member of the Hampton United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth Sweeney; her brother, John Robert Peters, III and his wife, Amy Gause Peters of Hampton; her step-children, Eileen Sweeny Fritscher and Matthew Joseph Sweeny; niece and nephews, Megan Elizabeth Peters Williams and her husband, Daniel Paul Williams of Columbia, South Carolina, Robert Andrew Peters and his wife, Courtney Ray Peters of Columbia, South Carolina, Christopher Logan Peters of Lexington, Kentucky and her great-nephew, Townsend Andrew Peters. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ellen Elizabeth Peters and Kathleen Terry Peters. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 PM in the Hampton United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Tyler Strange and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crocketville Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday at 12 noon at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family suggests that memorials be dedicated in her memory to: Hampton United Methodist Church, PO Box 45, Hampton, SC 29924 or the Crocketville Presbyterian Cemetery, PO Box 158, Hampton, SC 29924.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2020