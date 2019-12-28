|
Judith Porcher Awendaw - Mrs. Judith Kinlaw Porcher, 76, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019. Residence: 1116 Cooper Ln., Awendaw, SC 29429. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Judith Porcher are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:00 AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Interment: Cainhoy Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Porcher is survived by her children: Mr. Jeremiah Porcher, Jr. (Leslie), Mr. Arnold Porcher (Latrice), Mr. Andre Porcher (Tonya), and Mrs. Donna Lockleer (Corey); 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; sisters and brother-in-law: Mrs. Annabelle Porcher, Mrs. Emily McNeil (James), Mrs. Lillian Porcher, Mrs. Martha Phillips (Terry), Mrs. Mae Porcher, and Mr. Leon Porcher (Pam); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bishop Jeremiah Porcher, Sr. Viewing for Mrs. Porcher will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019