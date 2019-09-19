Judith Sawyer Charleston - The memorial service for Judith Alvord Littlepage Sawyer will be held in the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson Street, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019