Judith Sawyer

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
67 Anson Street
Judith Sawyer Charleston - The memorial service for Judith Alvord Littlepage Sawyer will be held in the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson Street, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 Anson Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019
