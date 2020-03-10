|
Judy Carson Summerville - Julia "Judy" Carson, 74 of Summerville, SC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Judy was born on March 21, 1945 in Seneca, SC to Julius and Hazel Owens. Judy was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. All who knew Judy knew of her love for Jesus and her love for her family. Her smile was infectious even through her declining health. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Galloway. Three grandchildren, Amber, Brandon and Dustin. Two great-grandchildren Kayden and Elise. Her sister, Brenda Robinson; Special friends Barbara Sullivan and Jack Sutton. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a daughter Sharon Zey, a son Daniel Carson, a grandson Christian Zey and a sister Mary Sapp. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11 starting at 1 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 888 Central Ave. Summerville, SC or Courageous Kidz - a safe haven for kids with cancer 230 Old Dominion Dr. Charleston, SC 29418. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020