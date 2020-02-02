|
|
Judy King HANAHAN - Judy King of Hanahan passed away at home on January 31, 2020 at age 79. Born Judith Mae Trythall, she graduated Lebanon High School in Lebanon,PA in 1958, and moved south with first husband James Mazur, Sr. She worked for the Berkeley County School system for many years, and loved the kids so much she continued working and volunteering years after her official retirement. She had her favorites and later confessed to paying some students' cafeteria balances off in secret so they could still be served a hot lunch. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in North Charleston. She loved to help with VBS and the Young at Heart program. She liked lunching with the ladies, a good book, a good Bunko game, her cats and dressing her cement duck. She loved raising her grandson, T.J. Adams and never got over losing him so young. Judy is survived by her husband of 29 years, John King, sister, Nancy Peiffer, brothers Tony Trythall and Steve Trythall, sons, James Mazur, Jr,, Doran Mazur and Christopher Mazur, daughter Louann Mazur Chouinard (Michel), step-daughters Stephanie King and Robin Wood(William), and granddaughters Lucinda Knight, Jessica Mazur and Brenna Mazur, and grandson Anthony Pelloni. A celebration of her life will be held on what would have been her 80th birthday, February 6, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in North Charleston at 11am with a short reception afterward in the Social Hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or St. Thomas Episcopal Church in North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020