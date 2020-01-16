Home

Judy Lambert Cooper Obituary
Judy Lambert Cooper N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Judy Lambert Cooper, 70, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born on August 22, 1949 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Vivian Turney Lambert. Surviving are her sister, Nancy Peay, and nephew, Tony Peay. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ronald Cooper. Mrs. Cooper moved to Rock Hill, SC as a child and attended school there. After her marriage to Ronald, she moved to Summerville and lived there for most of her adult life. Upon the death of her husband in 2016, she moved to North Myrtle Beach. Memorials may be made to any animal rights group of your choosing. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
