Judy Lee Stinnett (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Judy Lee Stinnett Mt. Pleasant - Judy Lee Stinnett, 78, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Joseph C. Stinnett died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Her graveside service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Wednesday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Judy was born January 15, 1941, in Jefferson County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Elmer Willis and the late Jane Garr Willis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joe Stinnett of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Michael Stinnett of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Mark Stinnett of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Tracy Moses (Frank) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Brenda Doyle of Columbia, SC; granddaughter, Taylor Moses and grandson, Ethan Stinnett; three brothers, Junior Willis (Beverly) of New Albany, IN, David Willis of Louisville, KY and Bobby Willis of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Linda Decker of New Albany, IN, and Nancy Harrell (Wayne) of Brandenburg, KY. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Willis, and sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Leo Goodman. Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
