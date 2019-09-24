Judy Lee Stinnett Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Judy Lee Stinnett are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Wednesday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019