Judy Lee Stinnett (1941 - 2019)
  • "Linda and I are very sorry to learn of Judy's passing. We..."
    - TIM CALLAHAN
  • "My family( Sharon Willis Brown , Zeke Weed , and Jason Weed..."
    - Debbie Weed
  • "We know for certain we never lose the people we love even..."
    - john johnson
  • "So sorry to hear about our good family friend Judy."
    - Edward Deshields
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Judy Lee Stinnett Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Judy Lee Stinnett are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Wednesday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.