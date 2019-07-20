Judy Moffitt Chisholm MT. PLEASANT - Judy Moffitt Chisholm, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed. While raising three boys, Judy played tennis and golf, became an accomplished pilot and enjoyed flying with her late husband, Jim, as well as flying Strom Thurmond to events around the state. She loved to travel and shared memories from around the world. She was an excellent cook and lovingly shared her recipes with family and friends. Judy never thought of herself as artistic but discovered a passion for hooking rugs and finally became known as the "happy hooker". Judy embraced the l'on Community where she served on the welcome committee and developed many treasured friendships. She especially enjoyed her evenings with the wine time girls. There are not enough words to describe how Judy's smile, her sense of humor and caring personality could light up a room. Her kindness, compassion, and love for life will be missed by family and friends. Love is what she gave us and what she leaves for us. Judy was born September 10, 1929 in Asheboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Chisholm, Sr., son, Jeffrey Clay Chisholm, her parents and eight siblings. Judy is survived by sons: James Frank Chisholm II (Sara) and Mitchell K Chisholm (Stella). Grandchildren: Laura Williams (Josh), Lindsay Blackburn (Jason), Lauren Bruner (James), Earl Mikell, Mitchell Chisholm, II (Maggie) and Abby Chisholm. Great-grandchildren: Connor Blackburn, Addison Blackburn, Hunter Williams, Ansley Williams, Jay Bruner and Oliver Chisholm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Judy to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019