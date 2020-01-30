Home

Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center
301 Crosscreek Dr.
Summerville, SC
View Map
Judy Scott Obituary
Judy Scott Charleston - The family of Mother Judy Scott announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00 Noon at W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center 301 Crosscreek Dr. Summerville, SC. Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Mother Scott was preceded in death by her son, Mr. Walter L. Scott. She is survived by her husband, Elder Walter Scott; her sons, Mr. Anthony Scott (Denise) and Mr. Rodney Scott (Jenerious); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mother Scott will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Judy is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020
