Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jule Ann Hoffman

Jule Ann Hoffman Obituary
Jule Ann Hoffman Charleston - Jule Ann Hoffman of Charleston SC passed away on June 6, 2019. Jule Ann was born on January 28,1924 in Detroit, Michigan. Her parents were Louis Nelson Waldvogel and Marion Schubert Waldvogel. She was preceded in death by her only sister, Betty Louise Kunkle in 1954. Jule Ann was raised in Detroit until age 11 when her father retired from the Detroit Police Department and moved the family to Bryan, Ohio. Jule Ann met her future husband Roy Clyde Hoffman at Bryan High School. She attended Cleary College in Ypsilanti, Michigan. After graduation, she was employed by the Aro Equipment Company in Bryan, Ohio. Shortly after WWII Roy returned from Naval service and they were married on June 15, 1947. Jule Ann and Roy continued their married life in Detroit, Michigan where Roy became a Detroit Police Officer. After many years of raising children, Jule Ann returned to her career in insurance. She retired from Chrysler Insurance Company. Jule Ann and Roy entered a new phase of marriage during retirement. They built a family cottage in Northern Michigan, bought their beloved home in Charleston, SC in 1989 and traveled the world. Jule Ann loved knitting and each new baby that entered her life received a beautifully knitted baby shawl. She also loved dancing, playing bridge, a good political debate, her many dear friends and of course her church. Jule Ann will be sadly missed by her dear husband of 72 years, Roy Clyde Hoffman. She is the beloved mother of Judith Ann Halberda (John), Douglas Nelson Hoffman (Susan), and Rebecca Louise Hoffman. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, Joseph Halberda (Amy), Justin Halberda (Lisa), Jeanette Halberda (Todd LeVasseur), Derek Hoffman (Amber), Kevin Hoffman, Ryan Hoffman, Darrel Hedrick (Lanie) and Amanda Goodwin (Jason). Jule Ann will be sadly missed by her 14 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Carol Hoffman, numerous nieces, and nephews, her adopted French family and her many many dear friends. Jule Ann's memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1157 Sam Rittenburg Blvd in Charleston, SC 29407 on June 18, 2019 at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019
