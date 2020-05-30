Juleanne Judy Bryan Sullivan's Island - Juleanne Judy Bryan, 63, of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Juleanne was born December 21, 1956 in Charleston, SC, and was preceded by her parents Marvin Lee Judy, Sr and Hazel Godwin Judy, and her brother Marvin Lee Judy, Jr. (missing). She was a 1980 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for East Cooper Family Medicine, Roper Hospital and Dr. Mark McLaughlin for 30 years before retiring. She loved caring for her patients. That same love carried over to the people she employed while managing her family business. To the end, her pride and joy were her 3 golden retrievers Blu, Nanuk, and Dollie. Her family will remember her as a kind and caring person to all who knew her, and a loving aunt and sister. She is survived by her brother, John Thaddeus Judy of Charleston, SC; two nephews, Marvin Lee Judy III (Viki and their children Sylvia and Levi) and Wade Wilson Judy, both of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or www.heart.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com or sent to 1423 Alden Dr Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.