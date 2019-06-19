Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Julia Ann Brown Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Julia Ann Swinton Brown are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6506 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Ms. Brown is survived by her children, Michael Brown (Yolanda), Mary Hawkins (James) and Patty Swinton; sisters, Eleanor McHoney and Neitha Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 20, 2019
