Julia Annie (Hartnett) Caroff ANN ARBOR, MI - Julia Annie (Hartnett) Caroff, 86, formerly of the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, died peacefully on October 6, 2019, at Allegiance Hospice in Jackson, Michigan. She was born September 7, 1933, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Leon and Leatrice (Barnes) Hartnett. She graduated from Bishop England High School and the University of South Carolina. She was married to Gilbert Caroff for over 63 years. Two years ago, she and Gilbert moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to be near their children. The bedrock of four generations of family, Julia was committed to nature and environmental causes. Her gardens, like her family, thrived under her care. She loved her home near the beach and was frequently visited by her granddaughters who were enchanted by her wit, charm, and loving care. Julia is survived by her husband and five daughters, including Julie Caroff, Susan Caroff, Laura (Timothy) Krivach, Kate (Todd) Wolford, and Amy (Stanley) Petrilla. Her seven granddaughters include Katie Krivach, Cecelia (Wolford) Myers, Mary (Krivach) Mohr, Annie Pidgeon, Sarah Pidgeon, Charlotte Petrilla and Caroline Petrilla. Her three great-grandchildren are Madelyn and Henry Mohr and Ben Myers. Her sisters are Rosemary Hartnett and Patricia Hartnett (Peter) Fabricant. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, as well as friends and her beloved dog, Willy. She had a natural burial at The Preserve at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford, Michigan. Donations in her memory can be made to or The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. A memorial will be held for Julia in the spring, her favorite season. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019