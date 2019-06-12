Julia B. Chaplin Summerville - Julia B. Chaplin, 82, of Summerville, wife of Edward R. Chaplin, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock, at Parks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 2 o'clock at St. George Episcopal Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. George Episcopal Church Backpack Buddies, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Julia was born on January 24, 1937, in Rocky Mount, N.C., a daughter of the late William Watson Barrett and Ermine Lowe Barrett. Julia retired as the Executive Director of the Carolina Low Country Girl Scouts; she was a member of the Coachman Caravan, and Daughters of the King. She frequently volunteered at Second Chance. Julia is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Edward R. Chaplin of Summerville; son Eddie Chaplin (Heidi) of Summerville; daughter Sheryl Lassiter (Scott) of Spartanburg; three grandchildren; three great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by three sisters and one brother. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Parksfuneralhom.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary