Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Chaplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia B. Chaplin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia B. Chaplin Obituary
Julia B. Chaplin Summerville - Julia B. Chaplin, 82, of Summerville, wife of Edward R. Chaplin, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock, at Parks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 2 o'clock at St. George Episcopal Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. George Episcopal Church Backpack Buddies, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Julia was born on January 24, 1937, in Rocky Mount, N.C., a daughter of the late William Watson Barrett and Ermine Lowe Barrett. Julia retired as the Executive Director of the Carolina Low Country Girl Scouts; she was a member of the Coachman Caravan, and Daughters of the King. She frequently volunteered at Second Chance. Julia is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Edward R. Chaplin of Summerville; son Eddie Chaplin (Heidi) of Summerville; daughter Sheryl Lassiter (Scott) of Spartanburg; three grandchildren; three great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by three sisters and one brother. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Parksfuneralhom.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now