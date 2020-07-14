Julia Burns Hamilton Mt. Pleasant - Julia Burns Hamilton of Mt. Pleasant, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away on June 25, 2020. Julia was born on September 21, 1958; the youngest of four children born to Lofton "Pappy" Burns and Agnes Pratt Burns. Julia was a graduate of College Preparatory School, College of Charleston and Webster University. She worked at Westvaco, Santee Cooper Cross Generating Station and GEL. Julia performed as a violinist with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Seacoast Symphony. She founded I'Onissimo!, a community chamber music organization which grew to include a string quartet, woodwinds group, brass, quintet, chorus and orchestra. Julia loved justice and mercy and worked throughout her adult life with commitment and compassion for a better world. She was a writer, poet and composer. She loved her family and friends. Julia is survived by her husband, William Jackson Hamilton III; son, Jackson Hamilton; sisters, Annette Burns and Barbara Burns Pike; brother, William D Burns (Judi); nephews, Steve Burns, Scott Burns (Cassie),Jeff Pike (Natalie), Alan Hamilton, Jr.; niece, Geri Pike Moss (Jon) and five great-nieces. Following a memorial service at the I'On Amphitheater at 10 am on July 18, 2020, there will be a graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at the graveside service will be limited to family. Everyone is welcome to the memorial and is asked to wear a mask, and to bring hydration and a chair. Guidance on effective distancing will be provided at the memorial service. Following the service, while the family attends the burial, friends will be welcomed at the Hamilton home. Gifts in Memory of Julia's memory may be made to Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit (Not Lowcountry Rapid Transit) on Act Blue at https://secure.actblue.com/
