Julia Edwards Summervile - Julia Mae Edwards was born on August 26, 1953 in Summerville, SC to the late Edith Bracey and Leon Cooper. On Friday, May 22, 2020 in the presence of her family, God saw fit in his divine providence to call her home from labor to reward. Julia was educated in the public school system of Dorchester County. She worked actively at Bethesda Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Inc. where she served faithfully as the church secretary. She married the love of her life, Christopher Edwards, and to that union of 47 years, five beautiful children were born. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Edwards, Jr. (CJ) her sister, Annie Emily Ruby Cooper Sanders, and brother-in-law, Michael Edwards (Martha Ann). She leaves to cherish and honor her memories: her husband , Christopher Edwards Sr. and five children: The relatives and friends of Mrs. Edwards are inviting you to attend a public viewing on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside Services will be private and live-streamed on the funeral home website at 2:00 PM on Wednesday. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Services Have Been Entrusted to the professional care of THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.