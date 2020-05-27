Julia Grooms
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Grooms Metter, GA - Julia Ann Watson Grooms, 72, of North Charleston, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She had lived in Metter, Georgia for the last 3 years with her niece. Julia was born on January 16, 1948 to Elliott Lewis Watson, Sr. and Julia Crawford Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only beloved daughter, Tammy Grooms, her brothers, Lewis Watson, Jr., Thomas Milton Watson, Payne Watson and Robert Watson. Julia retired from the Charleston County School District, where she held various positions throughout her career. She was an active member of Riverbluff Church in North Charleston until her illness. Julia leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 54 years, Henry Grooms of Metter, GA, her brother, Phillip Watson, her niece, Mary Screws (Bobby) of Metter, GA and several other family members. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 3:00pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A graveside service will follow immediately with Pastor Joe Still officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
Carolina Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved