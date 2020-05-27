Julia Grooms Metter, GA - Julia Ann Watson Grooms, 72, of North Charleston, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She had lived in Metter, Georgia for the last 3 years with her niece. Julia was born on January 16, 1948 to Elliott Lewis Watson, Sr. and Julia Crawford Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only beloved daughter, Tammy Grooms, her brothers, Lewis Watson, Jr., Thomas Milton Watson, Payne Watson and Robert Watson. Julia retired from the Charleston County School District, where she held various positions throughout her career. She was an active member of Riverbluff Church in North Charleston until her illness. Julia leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 54 years, Henry Grooms of Metter, GA, her brother, Phillip Watson, her niece, Mary Screws (Bobby) of Metter, GA and several other family members. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 3:00pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A graveside service will follow immediately with Pastor Joe Still officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.