Julia "Julie" Hay Leland Gervais Johns Island - Julia "Julie" Hay Leland Gervais, of Johns Island, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 91. A private burial will be held at the graveside at St. John's Parish Church, Johns Island. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Julie was born September 23, 1928 at the home of her maternal grandmother on Wadmalaw Island, SC. She was the daughter of Julia Oakman Hay Leland and Kenneth Wilson Leland. She was a graduate of St. John's High School of Johns Island. She attended Winthrop College and later completed LPN training at Roper Nursing School in Charleston, SC. She was employed as a private nurse in the Charleston area for several years. Julie left nursing when she married her husband, Philip Emanuel Gervais, in 1952. They lived briefly in Columbia, SC while Philip served at Ft Jackson in the US Army, later returning to Johns Island, SC for the remainder of their nearly 68-year marriage. After raising their four children, Julie returned to work as a kindergarten teacher at Sea Island Baptist School and later at Sea Island Academy of Johns Island for a total of 22 years. She was an active member of St. John's Parish Church, Johns Island, where she served for many years on the Altar guild and as a Vacation Bible School teacher and coordinator. Julie is survived by her husband Philip and their four children, Julia "Judy" G. Edgerton (Neal), Louise G. Miller (Walt), Philip E. Gervais, Jr., and Kenneth L. Gervais (Kelly); eight grandchildren, Julia "Liza" Edgerton Adcock (Steve), Robert N. Edgerton (Stephanie), Andrew R. Miller, Zachary P. Miller, Mary "Clair" Miller, Hannah G. Miller, Anna G. Henderson (Russell), and Emma G. Iacomino (Anthony); one great-grandchild, John L. G. Henderson; a brother, Aaron W. Leland, and many nieces and nephews.. She was predeceased by her brother Kenneth W. Leland, Jr. The family would like to thank Sandra Halsey of Carolina Health Care of Charleston, who has helped care for Julie for the past 2 years, and Theresa, nurse with Intrepid Hospice, who was a great help to us over the past month. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, or to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020